LPFNYC, Newsvine and our society

Newsvine is going offline soon.

Driven by that fact, I began to review the articles I've written and seeded since I first began on Newsvine and found that I had written over a hundred unique articles and seeded hundreds more. Not bad for writing at 2 or 3 in the morning after coming in from working 12 or 15 hours.

However, I realized that much of what I had written had value, and more importantly, many of the long, detailed, thoughtful and insightful responses from contributors like Father Guido, Mountain Mike, Loretta Kelmsley, Rimbauda, Mark Pup, Anne the Fan, Rick Kelo, Patriot Tom, Bluebird Sister, and so many others, (too many to mention) have even GREATER value.

Our political parties, our politicians, our policies, our president, is driven by polls and quantity. But all of us know that quantity is only PART of any viable equation. Quality is more important. It isn't how much money you spend (or make), but HOW you spend the money (or make it).

LPFnyc was first conceived in December of 2008. I had worked with some of the wealthiest individuals and largest corporations in the entertainment, financial and corporate world (not all of them, just enough to know them), and at the same time, growing up in South Chicago, I knew both urban blight, and riding on rural roads through the Midwest on bicycles, I knew rural issues. I had worked for the Obama campaign in Pennsylvania and talked to dozens of people throughout the state. The concept of LPFnyc was Level Playing Field, and what that concept meant. For me, the concept of a level playing field meant that regardless of your background, if you were able to think, be objective, self-critical, reflective and listen to others in the historical past, and the immediate present, you could viably compete with the largest, biggest, richest, most powerful entities on earth. I realize that this is an idealistic concept, but we see it repeated throughout history in multiple arenas from the invention of the wheel to the discovery of electricity, to the idea that the world isn't flat, to the man on the moon.

These are not accomplishments based on party line, or "sides," nor is it corporate thinking "outside the box." It is most simply, being aware of what goes on around us, and how it affects us, and with contemplation and consideration of outside factors, venturing a very different proposal.

America once encouraged this. But America is becoming like the Old Worlds that all of our forebears fled: intransigent and intolerant in opinion, religion, politics, even reality ("I don't know about climate change, I'm not a scientist.").

I have tried to introduce articles written in more than 140 characters, or posted on Facebook, or Instagram or Snapchat - simply because I wanted to force myself to more thoughtful compilations of ideas and try to seek some coherence in myself. I have welcomed those who agreed, added thoughts, disagreed, introduced opposing premises and ideas and concepts, and forced me to research and look into other perspectives - to either agree with them, or disagree with them - but regardless, know WHY I am agreeing or disagreeing.

As Newsvine winds down, I am arduously saving articles written online onto a more permanent format, but I'm saving the comments as well. And as Newsvine winds down, I wanted to both thank everyone who contributed to my continued growth, but also, please go to lpfnyc@gmail.com and leave your Newsvine name, email address and real name (should you want to). I am sending articles to news formats and political and government and corporate entities, and want them to SEE the thoughts and ideas that come from all over. WE ARE NOT TROLL BOTS. I will protect everyone's privacy unless they specify that they want to be known, but the depth of thought in comments, give weight to our opinions. And the people who sell to us, represent us, seek to reach us, should understand that our voices are not so easily swayed by a 15 second commercial, or a tweet, or a bot directed post.

Thank you. LPFnyc (lpfnyc@gmail.com)