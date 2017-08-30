Newsvine

Robert Mueller Eliminates Trump's Trump Card

View Original Article: New York Magazine
Trump Tower is in New York. Trump's crimes have all been committed in New York. New York has a strong financial crimes investigation departments with the State Attorney office, but the potential prosecution of Trump associates is going to put tremendous pressure on them. State prison is much less cushy than federal prisons for white collar criminals.

