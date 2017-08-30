Trump Tower is in New York. Trump's crimes have all been committed in New York. New York has a strong financial crimes investigation departments with the State Attorney office, but the potential prosecution of Trump associates is going to put tremendous pressure on them. State prison is much less cushy than federal prisons for white collar criminals.
Robert Mueller Eliminates Trump's Trump Card
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:33 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment