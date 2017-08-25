Latest updates on Hurricane Harvey - CNN

There are only a few things I think about with Hurricane Harvey hitting the coast of Texas.

1) Since this story is on CNN, is it "fake news?" Where is Breitbart on this?

2) Since it's been over 12 years since a major hurricane hit the United States, I am reminded by something I thought with previous hurricanes - that God doesn't want us to vote Republican. Katrina, Rita, Harvey, are all Republican events.

3) Do Republicans still think that Climate Change doesn't exist or have an effect? Greenland is coming down over Houston. ALL of it.