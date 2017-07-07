Party, Labels and Values - Who we are, and who represents us.

The nation and the world has shifted in beliefs and perceptions throughout the decades, but our values have essentially stayed the same.

Back in the years leading up to World War II, the Democratic Party swept into power with Franklin Roosevelt, and became the party of the "working people" just as the party of "freedom" was associated with Republicans before that, because of Abraham Lincoln. (I know I'm making vast generalizations and students of political history will pick at details, but just give me a moment).

In the 1960s, the Democratic Party became associated with minorities, outcasts, the downtrodden (as opposed to the working people), as they supported a Catholic (John F. Kennedy), racial integration (Lyndon B. Johnson), the abandonment of segregation (and therefore the South - again Johnson), and "tax and spend" (as Ronald Reagan labeled them).

But let's examine all of this. I am not unlike any of you. I have access to the same information, the same history, the same logic, the same ability to analyze. I do have an education, but that does not make me smarter than anyone else, but I DO have a background of being different, an outcast, and that gives me the opportunity to sit back and see things more clearly, knowing there is bias on all sides, and while everyone is right, everyone is also wrong.

I have been critical of the Republican Party, Conservatives, Democratic Party and Liberals. Why? Because I see a severe lack of integrity in all of these people, and all of their public stances. But each of my criticisms take a different perspective and viewpoint.

Criticism of the Democratic Party and Liberals take the form of their adaption of Republican and Conservative values: simply the desire to win, as opposed to having an understanding of who we are, and what our concerns are. They argue points that they THINK appeal to their constituency, but instead of being value-based, they became a group that idolized rock stars and super stars - people like Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders, neither of who WANTED the adulation, but both of whom, were realistic about the concerns that affect all of us. If you listen carefully to either Obama or Sanders, you hear areas of our concern, but also that WE, as a people, need to focus on certain goals and values. Both of them say: it is YOU, not ME, that can, and need to find ways to change our country and better our world. But the Democratic Party, and Liberals in general, acting like Republicans, have a need to show that THEY, are right, and YOU are wrong. How else, do you explain Sanders backers refusing to listen to Hillary Clinton, and choosing to sit in a corner, or vote for Trump, Stein or Johnson?

On the OTHER side, Republicans and Conservatives have become so intoxicated with the idea of winning, that they lie to themselves, to each other, to everyone who will listen . . . about what IS Conservative, or Republican. Is it conservatism to allow disintegration of our social structure, our environment, our country, our election system, our freedoms of press, religion, and everything else? Is that REALLY conservative? Or Republican? Instead of standing up for anything of value, they stand up for nothing. Their alleged values slides to nothing.

The Democrats have real values. But can't communicate them, articulate them, they can't be bothered talking to real people. And the Republicans have no values at all. Just BS.

I hear idiots, morons, sycophants, supplicants, acolytes and lackeys changing the meaning of "reality," and "fake," "lie" and "truth" until they haven't any idea of what they are talking about. They are wife-beaters, cheaters, alcoholics, drug addicts, gambling addicts and all scraping and fawning doormats and toadies. When they say: "what about . . . ." they divert attention (like their idol) from the facts that anyone, who pays any attention, could see.

Let me ask, are we all so protected and insulated and isolated that we have never met someone who lied to us? Who cheated and said they didn't? Who stole something and lied and said that something "must have happened?" So if that has ever happened to anyone, you understand how I feel about this. If this was someone I loved, I would walk away and never talk to them again (and this is what I suggest for anyone voting Republican), if it were someone I didn't care about, or hated, I would deck them, and walk away. How do Conservatives expect ME to respond? What do they think? I'm a Liberal because I don't like being lied to? Or that I'm a Democrat because I can't stand the look of someone who lies to my face? Or that I should support this kind of behavior, or reward it by voting for it?

Is this personal? Damn straight it is.

Still. I would rather deal with someone who has values, but goes on and on and on, than deal with someone who has no values, and lies to me constantly. You choose.