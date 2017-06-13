What are Our Values???

I have spent a lifetime working with professionals, trying to BE professional, working to get better and constantly being critical of where I (we) are today, as opposed to where we CAN BE tomorrow.

This is not a political thing. It is who I am. It is who I want to be. It is what I expect of others. And it is something I demand of everyone I work with. If you can't do the job. Get the hell out of the way so someone who CAN do the job, can do the job. You are taking up air. You are taking up space and I (we) don't have time for your whining, complaining, gibberish.

Look at the photos I've put up. It is THE reason we should be proud of what we do, who we are, and what we will strive to be in the future.

It is also the dangers for all of us, if we don't have the professionalism, attention to detail, and adherence to the truth and standards of truth and excellence.

We don't have to be Liberal or Conservative, Republican or Democrat, but we have to recognize who WE are and what WE want to be, and where WE want to go. Supporting amateurs, people who tell us that it's OK, it's going to be great, when it isn't, just leaves us in under the bridge when it collapses, under the buildings when WE trusted the people who built the bridges, because THEY were careless, or lying, or covering their asses.

Should I be mad about people who can't stick to the truth, or do the things that NEED to be done, instead of telling me what I want to hear, and covering their butts? Is it any wonder I have no tolerance for anyone like that? Should YOU? Why should you? What makes you think it's going to get better? Or that it will fix itself? Or that what they say is going to be right, or ok, or great? Again?

Being GREAT is working your butt off. It is not finding someone else to work THEIR butt off for you. Being GREAT is knowing what standards are, and what professionalism is, and not being satisfied and not covering your ass when things go wrong. You can't be great unless you can FIX what needs to be fixed, not replace what needs to be fixed with something old, tired and broken.

Every single one of us should have the maturity and common sense to recognize what is wrong . . . and know when it isn't being fixed. Or made better? How many of us would just stick up for the contractor who walked into our house, charged us for repairs, and walked away leaving everything broken and a mess behind them? If you call this Liberalism or Conservatism or Republican or Democrat, you are seriously an idiot. And I have no desire to have you near me. These kind of people are toxic, worthless and the scum of the earth.

This might seem like a rant, but I simply can not understand anyone defending amateur incompetence. We ALL make mistakes sometimes. We ALL do things that we thought was right at the time, but we realized it wasn't so right. And we ALL want to fix the problem. So what is wrong here?

The military, the government, the CIA, the FBI, the State Department, all have made mistakes. They have all been held accountable for those mistakes. But people in government, like people in business, are TRYING to be professional and do what is right. They TRY to get the job done. Just like you and I. To call them liars without proof, to say they are bugging you, without proof, to say someone is bad, or wasn't born here, or isn't American, without proof, is contemptible. And when YOU don't hear what you want to hear today, but you heard something questionable, you should either dig to find out yourself, or let the professionals do their job.

If you can't be professional, that doesn't mean no one else is. And if you can't be professional, it doesn't mean you should drag everyone else down to your pathetic level.

Who do you trust? You and your common sense, or someone who tells you he's going to fix everything for you.

When I moved from the Midwest (Chicago) to New York, I looked around after a few months and noted: Where I'm from, if you need something done, you roll up your sleeves and DO IT. In New York, (where Trump is from), you roll up your sleeves and find someone to do it for you. I supported Hillary Clinton because she was from outside Chicago. I supported Obama because I knew where he worked in Chicago and I know those people. They work.

That isn't to say that New Yorkers don't work, but there is a whole class of people who don't. They roll up their sleeves and find someone to do it for them - and they aren't even any good at getting good people, or knowing when a job is well done or not. Think about that. Do you trust yourself? Or just what someone tells you? Do you trust what you know about how things are done? Or what someone tells you?