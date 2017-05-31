America with Donald Trump . . . Did we really make this decision???

As Donald Trump threatens taking America out of the Paris Accords, I thought I should write a piece on what we did in making decisions that "seemed right at the time." All of these photos are of people who did, or are doing, what "seemed right at the time."

When you, the viewer, look at these photos, do you think it's smart? Or a good idea? Or something you might want to re-think? Or do over? Were you influenced by your friends? Or something you heard? Or did you think of this all by yourself? More importantly, would you encourage your family, or friends to do this?

Donald Trump thinks all by himself. He proves it every day on Twitter. He does what he wants to do. He proves it every day on Twitter. He really isn't thinking down the road, or about next year, in five years or ten years or about you. About you or your family, or even his family. Now, how many of us would, after seeing these pictures, would do the same thing? Go over the edge?

Now. Would you do it because HE did it? Would you do it because HE told you to do it? Down toward the bottom there is a picture of a man going off a very high bridge. He never surfaced. He never appeared. Others did. In body bags, or Rohrschach tests. Conservatives who backed him are foolish. Conservatives who still back him, are even more foolish. Liberals never backed him, so essentially, they are the conservatives who wouldn't go off a bridge following a fool.

There are leaders of countries that don't have research. There are companies that don't have information. There are countries that don't have political stability. There are countries that don't have economic stability. And there are countries that have such a small footprint, that they have no impact on the world.

Trump made a lot of stupid promises on the campaign trail. But politicians ALL say stupid things, but once they are introduced to greater information (either in volume or in depth), they amend their points of view and do the SMART thing.

This is like the idiot who says he's going to jump out of a plane without a parachute . . . when he's drunk, or high, or tired, or stupid. And then when he flies up in a plane, and looks down, realizes his prospects of survival aren't very good. So he changes his mind and backs out and makes up some excuse or mans up and admits he was wrong.

But ALL of us have seen the increasing volatility in our droughts, our rains, our hurricanes, our tornadoes and ALL of us, are listening to developing technology of climate analysis, and thinking. Even if people don't wholly believe that climate change is THE cause of climate volatility, most people think that it DOES have SOME impact, and regardless, are willing to understand that the consumption of fossil fuels, regardless of climate discussion, has other issues (finite amount, questionable retrieval methods, pollution) that are NOT debatable.

And following this ability to think, most people want to address the possibility that climate change is degrading our planet in costly and dangerous ways.

Not Trump. He said something stupid (that it's a hoax contrived by the Chinese) and he's sticking with his stupidity. The Paris Accord, agreed upon globally by a vast majority of nations around the world, is committed to lowering greenhouse gases globally. And the Paris Accord needs the leadership of nations and leadership of leaders. But Donald Trump is seriously considering pulling out of this agreement. Why? Simply because he made a stupid promise and if he has to run into a buzz saw, throw a baby off the train, or shoot someone on Fifth Avenue to prove that he keeps his promise, he'll do it.

Which is EXACTLY why we can't have non-politicians, non-smart, egotistical maniacs the keys to the kingdom. But we did.

Let's examine the upside of leaving the Paris Accord: Donald Trump keeps his promise.

Let's examine the DOWNSIDE of leaving the Paris Accord: If climate change is real, halfway to our global goal of lowering carbon dioxide emissions, we, the world's second largest producer, sends us back in the other direction. Our production of fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal) loses markets outside of America (which doesn't help our economy OR jobs). Politically, most Americans loath both Trump and the Republican Party. It slows down our progress on developing new and future markets in energy, both in production and research. We attempt to pay a lower wages instead of higher incomes.

So for something that doesn't have an upside impact, we are going to make a HUGEEEEE mistake. How is that not stupid?