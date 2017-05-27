Fox Migrates to NBC

It may be my imagination but NBC and MSNBC are gobbling up all the FoxNews mainstays who are terminating their own relationships with Fox. Megyn Kelly is joining Greta Van Susteren under the NBC banner. While both were at Fox, neither were opinion hosts but were closer to real news analysts and readers.

While no one can exist a Fox for years without going through some of their amateur hour moments, it is interesting that while so many on the Right accuse MSNBC of being the Left's version of FoxNews, the reality is, while MSNBC definitely leans Left, they are far more professional and skilled at REAL journalism. Rachel Maddow's series of stories about the Flint, MI water crisis and the sex scandal in the Alabama governor's house, are two excellent examples of how MSNBC and NBC journalist work stories that are only marginally politically volatile. (While the Flint situation definitely plays into the progressive view of responsible (or irresponsible) government, no one, particularly on the conservative side, feels that citizens should be poisoned by the state without measures being taken to rectify the situation.

But NBC has a history of signing opinions from conservative to moderate to liberal, while FoxNews is a one chord tune. The signed Joe Scarborough, but also Steve Schmidt, Nicolle Wallace, Charlie Sykes, S.E. Cupp, Josh Barro, David Frum and Michael Steele. FoxNews has no one to represent any other point of view. Perhaps that is one reason Liberal/Progressives are so much more intelligent and informed than FoxNews supplicants.