Liberal Conservatism. The paradox of society and individual.

I wrote a recent opinion about how regulations and laws benefit a conservative society. Conservatives think that "freedom" means you can do whatever you want. Wrong.

Freedom means you have the CHOICE of doing whatever you want. But Responsibility means you make the right choice. They are the flip side of the same coin. If you can't exercise the responsibility of measuring what you want to do, against the harm you would do to others, than that responsibility (and freedom) is taken away from you by society (government).

Look at Donald Trump and his views of the truth, his companies, his wealth and his sense of entitlement. He has declared bankruptcy multiple times. He feels that he is entitled to do so (shirking a responsibility to people who have done jobs for him, loaned him money, and listened to him) but each bankruptcy negatively impacts someone else. THIS is why laws are passed and regulations passed and enforced to control this kind of behavior.

If every oil company, nuclear power plant, chemical plant, sought to be the best, and safest, and cleanest citizens in their industry - and if their industry rewarded that behavior and they sought innovations that would revolutionize the ability to operate while leaving the smallest existing footprint: that is, their industries creating that standard, than no laws would have to be passed, no regulations would have to be enforced and departments like the EPA would truly be redundant. But the fact is: they don't. So Liberals are not trying to regulate for the sake of regulating, but to keep from drinking water filled with toxic waste in West Virginia, or being put out of business by some other company on the Gulf Coast.

The ability to drink water and run a fishing business on the Gulf, or lie on a beach in Biloxi IS conservative. It is individual freedom. But it's being fought for by Liberals. Conservatives today are fighting for the right to lie on a beach in slime, and poison themselves and their families, or buy drinking water by the carload from Walmart. And they like to call these restrictions "freedom." Believe me, it ain't free.

Let's cut to brass tacks. I don't give a damn about British Petroleum. If I had my money in that company, I would simply take it out. I'd find somewhere else to put my money and make money. When it comes to BP's freedom or mine, I choose me. THAT is MY freedom and MY conservatism. Do I care how many regulations are slapped on the finance industry or on the real estate industry? No. Do I care if banks think they can raise fees and interest rates on me, but I have no freedom to set my own salaries, wages or fees?

When conservatives equate the deregulation of energy companies or banking concerns with the deregulation of park curfews, they are not the same. They try to represent them both as "freedom," but the right to beat someone is not the same thing as the right not to be beaten. Writing a law that stops someone from beating, is not an infringement of their rights. It's a protection of others not to be beaten, and a protection of the "beater," not to get "fixed for good" because there are no other solutions. Keep this in mind when your knees are jerking, and your mouth wants to say: "Yeah!" to the next words from someone who calls themselves "conservative."