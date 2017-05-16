Leaks: The administration and reality.

When the Washington Post broke the story that Donald Trump revealed highly sensitive information provided to the United States by strategic allies (Israel in this case). The administration (and Donald Trump via Twitter), dispute the source, the reliability, the right and all of the administration cries about leaks.

Sean Spicer claims that the three Americans in the room deny that this information given to Russians was detrimental to our national security, our allies and well within Donald Trump's right to divulge.

Am I accurate in my perception?

The one aspect that jumps to MY mind about this, is that if the three Americans didn't reveal the topics and classification of information of information that Donald Trump spoke about . . . WHY on earth would this American administration would never consider that the RUSSIANS would leak the information to American press? What an effective tool to drive wedges between America and our allies. A president who leaks information around the world, can't tell the difference between what is important and what isn't, a liar to the American people and our allies, cozy with Russians, Syrians, Turkey, dictators everywhere.

Why seek to destroy America if you can help Donald Trump destroy America?

Am I being paranoid or over-reactive?

The only way America can regain credibility with itself and the world, is to be honest about how we deal with Donald Trump. Republican.