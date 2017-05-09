Let's Cut to the Chase. Trump Will Be Found Guilty. Period.

In life, there are multiple levels of reality. Criminals commit crimes, traitors commit treason and all have to be investigated and evidence compiled, statements taken and painstakingly put together to compile a case that "proves, beyond reasonable doubt" that the investigated party is GUILTY.

But reality is a little different. If someone is killed in a room and only one person was there before, during and afterwards, that person has blood on their hands, and on the knife they are holding, we consider that the living person, is guilty of killing the dead person. Proving that comes later. But most people look at the gross, basic facts and come to a basic conclusion: guilty.

I have been saying this for many months. Trump is guilty. But I am patient, and I have worked on investigations and I want them to do their job, so I generally reserve public judgement. But I never expected that Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner, and now, more and more and more Republicans are involved with an act of treason, and the covering up of this act of treason (and perhaps many, financial and terrorist crimes). But complex crimes take time to investigate.

Trump supporters constantly opine that Liberals are sore at losing the last election. Have you ever heard of losing a battle and winning a war? It seems that what the winners did to win, is going to take down a few, a few more, many more, and many more will "retire" and "recuse" themselves to fade into the background before the investigation proliferate, spread and ultimately destroy everyone in the throne room.