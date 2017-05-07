Viva France!!!!!

The French are smarter than Anglo-Americans. They just proved it.

It's official! Emmanuel Macron proves that French intellectual assessment is clearly better than British and American emotional knee jerk reaction. They took Russian hacking and dismissed it, while both the British and American voters bought it hook, line and siner.

The international collection of "Nationalist" who want to prop up a world of dinosaurs in the modern world, see themselves as having a a role on the international stage. They are Putin Puppets and are simply Pirates of Putin. Their financing and marketing come from Russia, but without that financing, they can't do anything.