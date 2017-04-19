Source: Fox News and Bill O'Reilly are talking exit - Apr. 18, 2017

Bill O' Reilly's exit at FoxNews is NOT a liberal victory. It's a cultural decision. When conservatives think that calling someone "conservative" or "liberal" puts them on one side or the other of social issues like the one O'Reilly and his good friend, Donald Trump, creates, they are wrong.

Politically Correct or not, the fact is, a civil society makes decisions like this. The decisions are partially economic, partially strategic, partially cultural. FoxNews and North Carolina are forced to make a decision about enabling their "audience" (and their ratings show what their audience is), and the well being of the companies that are perceived as enabling this behavior.

Directly speaking, Donald Trump or Bill O'Reilly have the individual right to say and do whatever they want. BUT it is well within the rights of women to speak up, stand up, and beat them up. If they don't like being beat up, don't act this way, or take your beating like a "man" and stop whining. Companies, whether they are their media owners, or companies with national aspirations, can not afford to purposely alienate consumer audiences. Those consumers have opinions, rights and likes and dislikes.

On another note, if I were a company being forced to make a series of settlements, I would have fired him, or at least warned him, $12 million ago. On another even greater note, I still think his getting terminated is socially more acceptable than some husband or boyfriend waiting outside FoxNews and shooting O'Reilly in the face. So for O'Reilly, he should take his termination with gratitude. Like a man.