The Trump Paradox for Republicans and "conservatives" - Becoming Liberal

When we have people we recognize, identify with, or support, we ultimately learn from them, learn about subjects, thoughts, attitudes and ideas through our interest in them . . . or not.

If we support someone who doesn't know anything, or we simply don't support them because they reveal that they don't know anything, or we support them in spite of their not knowing anything, we don't learn. We don't get better. We don't get smarter. Amoeba are like that. Even snakes and rats and turkeys learn from their own mistakes. Some of them learn from the mistakes of others. But there is a difference between learning and lying. Most people know the difference and some people learn to lie.

As Donald Trump changes his positions on everything, from NATO to China to Russia to Syria (internationally), to healthcare, taxation, race relations, I notice that the ONLY area he doesn't adapt and change, is where it directly relates to HIM. He hasn't released his taxes (but that directly affects him). He publicizes his ownership of properties and companies (and those of his cronies) . . . but that affects him. He hasn't sold of, divested himself of conflict of interests . . . but that affects him.

How does this relate to us, who are not making money off his golf club fees, and dining at his restaurants, and meeting his head of states?

Well, for his die-hard fans and acolytes (it's hard to call someone a supporter if they are only supporting the man, and not the things the man "stands" for), it leaves them in the position of either changing their own positions, allowing him to tell them anything and accepting whatever he does, or taking their beating as he continuously betrays them, while justifying their beating to Liberals by calling Liberals names.

Which is it?

Were we paying too much for Obama to go on vacation occasionally ($97M over 8 years which comes to $12.125M per year)? Or are we willing to let Donald Trump spend to his hearts content while we silently accept it and pay the bill? (He's already spent $20M in fewer than 100 days.) (This reminds me of what a dominatrix does with her slaves - make them do things for her while they are naked, bound and gagged - yes, I used that description because I'm sure my staunch Republican friends would see the parallels).

Are we paying too much for foreign countries, wars, and relationships? The 59 missiles fired into Syria cost $1M each, so in a matter of an hour, we spent $59M in armaments plus the cost of maintenance of the ship, the manpower, etc. So let's round it up to $65M - more than the cost of the foreign aid we give to Mexico in a year. We spend the most on Afghanistan, Israel, Egypt and Jordan. But you notice how we spend so much on these countries in the Middle East, and then we counter-productively, work to destabilize those same areas . . . so we can spend more to stabilize what we just spent to destabilize. (That is like cleaning your pool and then peeing in it).

Trump, in order to get elected, b*llsh*tted the Republican Party, and Conservatives everywhere, by repeating what Republicans have been saying for seven long years (and Liberals had to listen to this crap), about how Obamacare (or Affordable Care Act or ACA) was a disaster which was ruining the economy, destroying lives and we couldn't afford it. And how they were going to repeal it because it wasn't "white" enough.

(That's just me, being snide).

And at the same time, he was going to give everyone something that was cheaper, better, covered everyone, and was Republican. (Which is like someone with a fifth of tequila in them, telling the girl how great he was going be in bed.) When people found out that the Republican solution was to cut them out of healthcare, kill a whole bunch of them, and not even balance the budget (which doesn't NEED to be balanced tomorrow - just like your credit card company isn't going to ask you to pay down your debt tomorrow), they understandably got upset, started not liking Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Frick and Frack and Donald Trump, quite so much.

NOW, coherent Republicans are talking about "fixing" the ACA, along with Democrats, and getting something that might work better (not perfect then either, but better). Is this because they got religion or just didn't like being slapped upside their heads by angry constituents??

Every day, there is a new issue and a new debate. Is Donald Trump stupid or is he a Russian foreign agent working for Vladimir Putin?

Trump acolytes have to start thinking about how they want to spin this thing. Do they want to admit Liberals were right in calling Trump stupid? (And therefore, anyone who would vote for such an idiot, even MORE of an idiot?) Or is he a foreign agent working for Putin, Wikileaks, and Russia? How did a "smart" guy happen to have so many Russian agents working out of his apartment? Or is he actually that stupid?

You see my point here . . . you can be right, or not. You can be stupid, but you need someone else stupider, or else YOU have to be the stupid one. If Liberals are right more times than your president, than either they are smart, or your president, and because you voted for him, are either stupid or a fool.

If he keeps his positions, he is stupid. If he changes his positions, the people who got there first, are smart. I'm writing this, and being blunt, because I hate people making the same mistakes repeatedly (which makes them insane or stupid). But you have to call the balls and strikes. You have to know the truth and tell the truth. You have to know when you just got hit in the face with a baseball - when people ask you "are you ok" you can't pretend that you never got hit while blood is running out of your nose and your lips are swelling up.

Politics isn't a tough thing to understand. Just like my examples here, everyone knows what I'm talking about. But people make themselves stupid by picking a side, and refusing to recognize reality but instead, calls everyone else names. Liberals do it too . . . but for too long, conservatives have been the ones who "stand by their man" while "their man" died 50 years ago. (Which is exactly what ConFlag wavers do.)

The reason jobs and industry have left counties all across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, and other places, is because people aren't smart enough to see reality, but only hear what they are told by someone else. The federal money which builds infrastructure (roads, highways, electric grids, internet, water) aren't going to those states. So companies, without water, roads, internet or electricity, aren't moving there, setting up there, or staying there.

No one wants a handout. But Conservatives think that's what Liberalism means. It doesn't.

Liberalism means building an infrastructure of roads, bridges, education, health, water, quality of living, that EVERYONE, rich and poor, benefit from. and you do this by expanding the revenue streams, expanding this push across state lines, in every industry on every level. It costs money. But everything costs money. Any globally, if WE don't do this, China will. China already is doing this. Everyone with a brain can see how much industrial growth China has experienced in 20 years. So can we. But China INVESTED (spent) in themselves and their infrastructure for each of those 20 years, while Republicans said "cutting taxes builds the economy." You don't have to take it from me. Look around. Think about it. See what is getting better. Who is getting better. How it is getting better.

But while I say: "don't take it from me - look around" I also have to say: "Don't take it from Republicans - look around." Is your healthcare better with or without some kind of system? Does your healthcare work better if you can't get any? Really??????? Does it work better if you get kicked off? Maybe you can make more money if you lose your job tomorrow? I'm sure there is a Republican willing to tell you that.

Good Luck and live the rest of your life with some awareness, some smartness and some reality. Don't vote Republican.