If you ever wondered why many Americans are so critical of Donald Trump's courtship by Vladimir Putin . . . this is some of what Putin has been tied to, in dealing with critics of his Russian presidency.

When Donald Trump says he "admires" Putin, ask yourself . . . is this how Donald Trump wants to run the United States of America? Our choice is to question him now, or later, when Donald's critics start dropping like flies.

If there are leaks to the press. This is why.