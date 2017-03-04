This was the first time in Vladimir Putin's reign that I became aware of how Putin was directing the Russian secret police apparatus to deal with dissidents and opposition to his views. This is what Donald Trump says he knows nothing about and the people he wants to be wedded and bedded by. This is the government he wants to be closer to. This is what Trump's opponents object to.
Remember when a Ukrainian presidential candidate fell mysteriously ill? - The Washington Post
