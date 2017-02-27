Conservative Spending, Debt and More Debt. And More Debt.

How stupid ARE we???

I have always advocated infrastructure spending. So I'm not arguing with Donald Trump about that. But to increase military spending, cutting taxes and cutting governance?

People do not understand that cutting administration, oversight and enforcement, only costs more money as corruption, negligence and mistakes increase. If the Republicans cut the Environmental Production Agency (EPA), the people who benefit are companies extracting raw materials from our earth. The people who lose, are everyone else who have to deal with oil spills (BP, Exxon), toxic spills (Freedom Industries), and the people who have to pay for the clean up, are taxpayers and businesses who have gone under.

Increasing military spending on . . . what? Bigger weapons? More nukes? More aircraft carriers? Might look good in a game of Risk, but is unfocused as threats increase on smaller scales globally.

If Republicans get on board with Trump's spending plans, than they will have proved that with Reagan, George W. and then Trump, they ARE the party of spend and debt. Not even taxation is comparable to this level of irresponsibility.

Infrastructure spending, which Democrats have demanded for decades, returns to us. It provides a foundation on which to build future economies. Simply spending with no regard for paying it back now, or later, is just irresponsible.