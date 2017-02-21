My original reason for being anti-Trump hasn't changed. Trump is still Trump.

I only care about ONE thing. Getting something done. And getting it right.

My mantra is there are only two things you need to learn in life:

1) Don't be afraid of making mistakes.

2) Don't make mistakes.

So from the very beginning, I have always been willing to give people a chance. Regardless of experience, education, background, BUT, they have to be willing to self-correct. I could line up a million people better than Donald Trump. I could line up a billion people better than Donald Trump. I supported Hillary Clinton, not because she was perfect, but because I could speak out, and she would try to self-correct. But I could say that about a slew of people other than Donald Trump.

Now, the question is: are the Democrats and Republicans willing to self-correct? Are the American people willing to self-correct? I think that only the most uncaring, self-interested people (or stupid) could possibly not recognize that this is not a man who can self-correct. He hasn't done it, and we can't afford mistakes. Mistakes cost money. Mistakes cost lives. Purposeful mistakes are unassailable.

If the Republicans can not and will not advance an independent investigation to the internal workings of the Trump campaign/administration to clear up questions, they should be fired. Of the people. By the people. For the people.

Do your job!!!!