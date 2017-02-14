Let me be the first to say this: Trump is the WORST President EVER!!!!!!!!!!

Donald Trump and Michael Flynn.

I am biased. I am angry. I understand people who voted for Trump, and those who said "give him a chance." But this is an amateur surrounding himself with amateurs, incompetents, sycophants, acolytes, eunuchs, idiots, fools, liars, and that's before getting to the misogynists, racists, traitors, corrupt money-grubbers and doormats. (How many of those words describe the President himself?)

Is he really a puppet of A (if not multiple) foreign governments?

First, I am writing this on February 13, 2017, less than a month into his presidency. And second, these are the people who labeled Barack Obama as "the worst president ever."

It is obvious that Donald Trump is acting in his own narcissistic, corrupt, traitorous, incompetent, interests. He does not know government, understand government, care to know government . . . . and he's running our government.