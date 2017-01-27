Newsvine

LPFnyc

About Level Playing Field Articles: 94 Seeds: 146 Comments: 3797 Since: Sep 2012

Spend, Spend, Spend Republicans

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By LPFnyc
Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:16 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Article Photo

Cost of a wall. Past and future.

Welcome to the Republican Party without the mask of "fiscal conservatism."

For everyone who hated the Democratic, in-your-face" this is what we're going to do with government. You've got what you wanted. A party and president who is going to spend, spend, spend, without paying for anything, cutting taxes and trying to ask every other country in the world to "pay-for-it."

  Libertarians, Republicans, fiscal conservatives, are ALL idiots. I don't know what else to call someone who thinks they're going to get something without paying for it. IDIOTS.

Article Photo

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor