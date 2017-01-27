Spend, Spend, Spend Republicans

Cost of a wall. Past and future.

Welcome to the Republican Party without the mask of "fiscal conservatism."

For everyone who hated the Democratic, in-your-face" this is what we're going to do with government. You've got what you wanted. A party and president who is going to spend, spend, spend, without paying for anything, cutting taxes and trying to ask every other country in the world to "pay-for-it."

Libertarians, Republicans, fiscal conservatives, are ALL idiots. I don't know what else to call someone who thinks they're going to get something without paying for it. IDIOTS.