One of the points that Donald Trump makes, I agree with. But obviously most Americans don't.

He says that if you don't like what he does with taxes, and business, Hillary Clinton should change the laws.

Obviously, the President can not do it herself. Congress and the Senate have to change the laws.

Soooooo . . . Americans should keep in that if they DO want anything done (like passing a budget), they have to invite people who actually propose bills, argue bills and vote for bills. It isn't Hillary Clinton's fault. It's ours.