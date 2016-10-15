Trump Desperation: Discrediting women.

Donald Trump

Something was brought up in another article that seemed to discredit the Jessica Leeds interviewed in the New York Times.

The writer found a Jessica Leeds in Rancho Palos Verde, CA who had a nine year old dispute with Donald Trump over land management of his golf course in lack of consideration (OMG!!! Trump?) with local landowners. The writer tries to suggest that Jessica Leeds in the New York Times article, had a ulterior motive in making claims against Donald Trump.

So I looked into it:

Jim O' Brien is correct. He should do some better research.

According to the information O'Brien lists in his article, Jessica Leeds (not necessarily a unique name) was 62 on October 7, 2007 when both the AP Press and NY Daily News published reports of a dispute between landowners in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

According to the New York Times, the Jessica Leeds they have an interview with, was 38, and living in Connecticut at the time of the alleged assault by Donald Trump. She is 74 at the time of the New York Times article a few days ago.

The landowner in California is a millionaire.

The person on the plane with Donald Trump was a traveling businessperson with a paper company.

While O'Brien is convinced this is no coincidence, he can't explain how Jessica Leeds can age 12 years in 9 years.

There are 30 listed Jessica Leeds in the United States. A 74 year old Jessica Leeds currently lives in New York City. A 71 year old Jessica Leeds is currently listed as living in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. I suggest that a New York Jessica Leeds would contact the New York Times, whereas a Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Jessica Leeds would contact the Los Angeles Times.

I know that Trump supporters are trying hard to both believe him, and not believe him at the same time. Which makes him something of an Easter Bunny/Tooth Fairy to them. When Trump supporters demand that the "corrupt news media" do their research, it seems that they do.

I'm publishing THIS research to inform people at what levels Trump supporters will go to justify his treatment of others (including women).