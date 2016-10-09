Why there is only ONE viable political party in America today

Personally, what people do behind closed doors is their business . . . . unless it's abusive.

But there is ONE reason that only the Democratic Party is a viable political party in America today. Republicans, detractors and supporters of Donald Trump may argue but the reality is: Republicans, or people who consider themselves "Conservative" and link the two together, have to look at themselves in the mirror to see the reasons for their failings.

Democrats who have committed embarrassment (not necessarily breaking the law), have been forced by their party to resign, or they have been drummed out, or they have not been elected by THEIR supporters. The list is long, but none of them are currently serving: Gary Hart, Anthony Weiner, Elliot Spitzer, John Edwards, even Bill Clinton, and on and on.

But Republicans continue to allow the embarrassments of Donald Trump, Mark Sanford, Clarence Thomas, John Ensign, David Vitter continued to rake in their salaries, their kickbacks and their lobbying cronies, long after their "experiences" experienced publicity.

Only the Bible pounders can excuse the sins of everything except that of being a Democrat.

Shortly after Anthony Weiner's sexting become public (and it isn't illegal to sext), he was asked to resign by Nancy Pelosi. Weeks and months and years after Donald Trump's lawsuits, rape allegations, video and audio tapes have surfaced, the Republican leadership STILL avoids asking him to step down or resign.

Two things are obvious. To Republicans, the Republican Party is more important than America. To Republicans, cynical hanging onto power is more important than America. To Republicans, groveling is more important than either dignity or principle (yes, Ted Cruz, and John McCain, I'm talking about you), and hypocrisy and lies are more important than truth.

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with Hillary Clinton as either a candidate or as President of the United States. The "untrustworthiness" of this woman, is the ONLY argument featured by all the Republican acolytes, surrogates and principals because it is the ONLY argument that they can get their increasingly moronic constituency to cling onto. Even if it's not true, it's something the limited intelligence of their masses can understand.

They fundamentally don't understand the workings of government, of domestic or global interactions (obviously, if they don't understand the nuances of sexual attractions to daughters, sons, women, men, bathroom stalls, Congressional pages etc.) and anything Clinton says goes soaring over their heads while the word "great" is the limitations of their intellect.

I dislike being dismissive and derogatory toward fellow citizens, but listening to, and putting up with, false equivalencies, lies, and the extremely low bar of "family values" for decades is tiring.

One party, the Democratic Party, tries to clean up their messes. The other party, the Republican Party, won't even acknowledge misconduct and it has now become a Republican cultural touchstone, to blame someone else. Anyone else.

If there are any more Liberals or Conservatives, or Republicans or Americans who want something better, you'll just have to stand up, or get the hell out of the way. We've got to get to work, and we can't babysit for half the population.