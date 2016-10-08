Lack of Respect for Donald Trump . . . Part 99

Some people supported Donald Trump because he ran as a Republican and they needed to vote for anything, and anyone that labeled itself as "Republican."

I have never been a label whore, so I never cared about Gucci because it had a label, but always looked at the workmanship, quality, design, before putting the stamp on MY likes, or dislikes.

I would not be biased about someone who was white, or black, or pretty, or Democrat, or liberal, or any other label. If other people are, that's their business, but I privately view them as fools.

In Trump's case, I view people supporting him as fools. Let's be perfectly clear here. There are a few of my friends, who I have known for years, and whom I like very, very much, who were acting like fools. I like them, but I would never agree with them, support their views, or say so, just because I want them to "like" me. Some DO like me, and some tolerate me, and many have come to the conclusion that my views are worth listening to, and more often than not, my lack of bias makes me right.

As Trump has shown off his verbal diarrhea with pride: against African-Americans, then Mexicans, then immigrants, then Muslims, then women, then veterans, then Barack Obama, then Hillary Clinton, then Ted Cruz, then Marco Rubio . . . and the list goes on . . .

This is why we had always had this idea of Liberalism that it, itself, is a philosophy of inclusivity. Why? Because Hitler used the same technique of separating Jews from Germany, Slavs from Germany, gypsies from Germany, and everyone from a lunatic idea that he had about "Aryan" superiority.

When Trump divides people by how they look, his recorded treatment of women, is one of many, many, many results. When he redlines black families from his apartment buildings, his birther campaign is an unsurprising result.

Some people will support him, and some will vote for him. And in America, they have that right. But there should be no mistake . . . they are wrong. And Donald Trump is wrong. And there is no way to twist logic enough to make this right. Or Right. Or Conservative. Or Republican.