Bombs in New York, New Jersey - A perspective.

The bombs in Chelsea, New York, exploded last night. Threats of bombs in New York have occurred over the years in Times Square, and obviously occurred on 9/11.

These are places I know well, run errands, have lived near and just happened to be elsewhere when they occurred. But I am not going to succumb to threats, terror, actions or words. I am not changing the places I go, the things I do, places I live, or the way I think.

Maybe others will. By 11p, I had a flood of texts from friends asking if I was OK. I appreciate the thoughts and concern.

But these are my thoughts: I trust the New York police to both do what they can, balancing between security and freedom, and continually search for ways to keep us safe. I find their security precautions at many of the places I work, do business in, and go, to be a PITA (pain-in-the-ass), but I understand. It is not aimed at restricting my freedom, but preserving my life.

However, while I understand some of the thoughts of people who DON'T live in target areas, on the street, in the midst of this, I resent many of their reactionary responses. Even when people live in New York, many NEVER walk, or ride, or visit, or shop in these areas. I resent speeches or mentions of being "tough." I was eight blocks away on 9/11. Donald Trump was not. Rudy Giuliani was not. I deeply resent their comments about "our" toughness, about how Obama isn't doing enough, and the suggestion that cops, military or anyone else involved, isn't doing enough. These people do what they can, give their lives, work without either understanding or appreciation. (Giuliani did nothing. The cops and firefighters did everything. The representatives we had in Albany and Washington pushed to get support. Giuliani did what he always does, talk.)

We ARE tough. We ARE resilient. We UNDERSTAND. We are there. We are boots on the ground. We trust each other and see what we do.

If anyone in America has doubts about how tough or strong or conservative or liberal we are, we WANT each other to have our views and values, but we also understand that our SHARED values is to work with each other, for each other, carry each other, and support each other.

I want whoever is creating these situations found, pursued and caught or removed from circulation. I don't really care specifically about their belief systems. But I don't want any threats coming from Americans against MY America. If that happens, I am perfectly fine with MY government removing them from circulation. I don't care too much about "their" rights. If they are foreign visitors, foreign inspired, or residing here, again, I don't really care about "their" rights.

Anyone who wants to rail about their "Rights," comes AFTER the people and places I see under fire.