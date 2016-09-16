Newsvine

LPFnyc

About Level Playing Field Articles: 94 Seeds: 146 Comments: 3797 Since: Sep 2012

Why the birther issue is so powerful among America's black community.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By LPFnyc
Fri Sep 16, 2016 8:00 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

There are a number of people who support Donald Trump

Article Photo

What the Trump slogans mean.

and there are those who support Hillary Clinton.

Article Photo
Article Photo

The relationship between the Klan and the Confederate flag.

But I want people to understand clearly, what the difference is between Hillary Clinton has being accused of being untrustworthy and Donald Trump being "genuine" and "authentic" and refusing to be "PC."

Article Photo

Klan cross today.

Article Photo

 

 

 

Article Photo

David Duke with his Klan outfit.

Without understanding the history of racism in America, his calling Hillary Clinton "racist" in his rallies, shows his lack of understanding of racism in America, and why it has been a problem, and always will be . . . because of history.

Article Photo

One of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, David Duke with his Klan.

Article Photo

David Duke with the Confederate battle flag.

When Donald Trump "doesn't know" anything about David Dukes or who he is or what he represents, now YOU know.

Article Photo

 

 

Article Photo

Why is the "birther" issue such a big deal to the American black community?

Article Photo

When Trump supporters glowingly talk about his being "genuine" and "authentic," this is what many understand, and many others (the ones who are NOT "deplorable" see.

When the "Stars and Bars" are flown across the South, this is what many people see.

Article Photo

And when Hillary Clinton describes these views, and the people who support these views as "deplorable," this is what she is referring to. 

 

Article Photo

For those who do not know, or did not know, I just have to ask: what is NOT deplorable about this?

Article Photo
Article Photo
Article Photo

 And when Donald Trump says, in addressing a Black America, from a white audience: "what have you got to lose?" White America thinks that it is a reasonable question.

Article Photo

Klan/Nazi salute

Black America knows what they have to lose.

 

Article Photo

Warning cartoon

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor