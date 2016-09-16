Why the birther issue is so powerful among America's black community.

There are a number of people who support Donald Trump

What the Trump slogans mean.

and there are those who support Hillary Clinton.

The relationship between the Klan and the Confederate flag.

But I want people to understand clearly, what the difference is between Hillary Clinton has being accused of being untrustworthy and Donald Trump being "genuine" and "authentic" and refusing to be "PC."

Klan cross today.

David Duke with his Klan outfit.

Without understanding the history of racism in America, his calling Hillary Clinton "racist" in his rallies, shows his lack of understanding of racism in America, and why it has been a problem, and always will be . . . because of history.

One of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, David Duke with his Klan.

David Duke with the Confederate battle flag.

When Donald Trump "doesn't know" anything about David Dukes or who he is or what he represents, now YOU know.

Why is the "birther" issue such a big deal to the American black community?

When Trump supporters glowingly talk about his being "genuine" and "authentic," this is what many understand, and many others (the ones who are NOT "deplorable" see.

When the "Stars and Bars" are flown across the South, this is what many people see.

And when Hillary Clinton describes these views, and the people who support these views as "deplorable," this is what she is referring to.

For those who do not know, or did not know, I just have to ask: what is NOT deplorable about this?

And when Donald Trump says, in addressing a Black America, from a white audience: "what have you got to lose?" White America thinks that it is a reasonable question.

Klan/Nazi salute

Black America knows what they have to lose.