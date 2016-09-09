Things just got very, very heated between Rudy Giuliani and Chris Matthews - The Washington Post

On consecutive days, Chris Matthews (AGAIN), gets my vote as the most straightforward, direct, knowledgeable journalist in America.

While there are many who are more gracious, more smooth and more obsequious (not a word that can used in the same sentence with Matthews), Matthews does not let lies and BS slide even to the end of the sentence.

Chris Matthews is irritating, obnoxious and correct. It is unusual for any credible journalist to both KNOW their material, and confront guests with their BS. (I don't know how Matthews manages to stay friends with so many of the people he openly confronts).

With Giuliani, he confronted Giuliani about Trump's birtherism, and Trump's refusal to concede that Obama is a legitimate American president. But Matthews forced Giuliani to actually SAY that Giuliani believes it, Trump believes it, and everyone believes it (but Giuliani couldn't answer why or when or where Trump has actually said that). Then, the next day, he did that again with Jack Kingston.