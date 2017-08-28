Before the storm: Shifting federal disaster policy toward mitigation

As Hurricane Harvey and the residual rains slam the southern coast of Texas, I have been in discussions with people who are FROM Texas and are upset over the government's (local, state and federal) response to the impending anticipation of national disasters. Texans believe that they are "rugged individualists." Just like Republicans believe that government should not be a major part of our society. THIS is why I so vehemently disagree. This study from the Brooking Institute examine how government is approaching disaster relief and preparation PRIOR to disasters since Hurricane Katrina laid waste to New Orleans. The Heritage Foundation has also done studies along these lines. Getting angry about government responses is worthless if at heart, you don't believe in government responses. I am not a Liberal. I don't have a deep-seated compassion for people are happy-go-lucky and believe that nothing will ever happen to them. This is not to say that I don't believe in "fun," or "individualism." But on the other hand, I despise organizations or political beliefs that rely on every-man-for-himself-and-God-against-all idea, that puts everyone ELSE at risk, while laboring under the delusion that "I'm OK." When you've lost your home, you're not "OK." And particularly, your family, your neighbors, your friends, and people you don't know, are not "OK." So if people want to hypocritically believe that the world centers around them, but when everything goes belly-up, everyone should feel sorry for them, I can't summon up too much "compassion." Texas Republicans need to vote to support their districts, their state, their country, other districts and states and other parts of this country, or get the hell out of the way and let someone who CAN do the work, and WANTS to do the work, DO THE WORK. Don't vote for Trump, or businesses (where are the businesses in Houston??) or Republicans, unless they support you.

This angers me. Prepare. Prepare. Prepare. Winter is coming.