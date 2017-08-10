Newsvine

FBI conducted predawn raid of former Trump campaign chairman Manafort's home - The Washington Post

This raid indicates a number of different perspectives. However, highest on the list is investigators' concerns that information existed, that it was available, but was going to be either hidden, stonewalled, or destroyed and revealed his deep relationships with Russian money. The two most obvious Russian-Trump conduits (Manafort and Michael Flynn) are going to potentially reveal the most about that relationship. But Kushner, all the Trumps and multiple peripheral players all are implicated to lesser or greater extents.

