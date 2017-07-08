America leads in spite of itself . . .

Years ago, while living in Europe and then traveling to China and Morocco, I realized how much influence America had across the world: politically, economically, culturally.

Love America or Hate America, America imposed influence in the way countries thought, acted and behaved.

From Franklin Roosevelt to John F. Kennedy, to Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan. From Bill Clinton to both Bushes and Barack Obama, the world reacts positively (for the most part) and negatively to our impact on the world, their nations, and the progress of the world.

Ironically, symbolic gestures like Al-Queda's attack on the World Trade Centers on 9/11 was still a reaction to America and her values.

Also ironically, the world STILL sees America as an influence. The toppling of democratic governments in Poland, Hungary, Turkey, Russia and the turning away from participation by England, did not get a reaction or reversal from people across the world. Each of these moves was met by the feeling that it was the internal affairs of that country.

But the election, and consequential actions by Donald Trump, and by association, America, created a dynamic reaction in the Netherlands, then France and Germany. Centrist, coherent, logical leaders are being elected and supported against nationalist whackos because the world sees what a nationalist whacko can do to his country and the world. American mistakes, and idiotic actions once again, influences the world.

While Americans thought it was going to be fine to jump over a cliff and splatter on the ground many miles below, other countries, and their people watched us splatter and elected to not jump. Good for them. Good for us. Good for America.

While Americans change their mind about Putin, because their elected president thinks that he "said something nice about me" and therefore he's OK, the rest of the world, who has to live with the murder and butchery, and annexation and invasion, thinks a little differently. Americans hide, like rats, in the center of grain fields, while others either open their eyes, or have to walk through the rubble of another Putin Puppet (Assad) bombing raid on his own country. At least, Trump supporters say, if I didn't SEE you drink alcohol, you must not be drinking.

America continues to show the world the examples of good, and bad, and where we, as a world, want to go.