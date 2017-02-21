Education and Intelligence. The Trump Dilemma.

An article posted here elsewhere refers to Donald Trump's constant equivocating of his enrollment at Wharton School of Business with his intelligence. While we argue about education, and how students pay for it, I wanted to point out that while there are many students who struggle to get an education (both with the work and the payment of education), the university in, and of itself, does not make anyone smart.

I saw Warren Buffet last month at a launch for his documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett" and could not be more struck by the differences between Buffett and his family, and Trump and his ludicrous personality and hangers on.

Schools let in the sons and daughters of rich families . . . because they come from rich families. These families pay for much of the work at the university, and often allow students of more moderate means opportunities into upward mobility. So I don't have a problem with rich kids going to school (or poor kids, for that matter), but while an education, and a good one at a decent university should be respected, so should the work.

Rich or poor, smart or dumb, the great equalizer is WORK. Not TALK.

Trump equivocates the two. Trump supporters equivocate the two. Trump was fortunate to be born into wealth. He was fortunate to have gone to Wharton (just as Obama was fortunate to go to Harvard). But that is where Trump diverges from the rest of the world. I would guess that 98% of his supporters never had the opportunity to attend a school with the reputation of Wharton. I will guess that many of his supporters never finished college. I will guess that some of his supporters never finished high school. But that shouldn't make them stupid. Just as Trump's enrollment never made him smart.

What DOES make them stupid, is their inability to differentiate between fact and fiction. Or truth from lies. Or BS from work. It doesn't take a genius to figure this out. Just the work of using your brains.